BioLab fire: Residents, businesses still dealing with smoke, restrictions after fire

Residents of Rockdale County are now entering the fourth day of being urged to stay indoors due to harmful chemicals in the air, following a fire at the BioLab plant. A persistent plume of white smoke continues to stream from the facility, raising concerns despite officials' claims that the chemical levels detected in the air pose minimal health risks.

Authorities have confirmed the presence of chlorine and hydrochloric acid in the air but emphasize that the levels are within safe limits, except for individuals with pre-existing respiratory conditions. A nightly shelter-in-place order from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. remains in effect for the rest of the week as a precaution.

The smoke has significantly impacted local businesses. Mitch Henson, a business owner near the affected area, described the conditions as "a whiteout," with visibility reduced to as little as 15 feet due to the thick smoke. He noted that even inside his building, the strong odor of chlorine could still be detected, forcing him to close his business for several days.

This incident is reminiscent of previous chemical accidents in 2004 and 2020, which similarly disrupted the community.

Roadways and businesses in the path of the smoke remain closed, and sheriff's deputies are blocking off affected areas. Fortunately, schools in the county are currently on break, but government offices have also been shut down for the remainder of the week.

Many residents are frustrated by the ongoing situation, with some wearing masks as a precaution. A lawsuit has been filed by several locals, citing health concerns related to the chemical exposure. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and further updates are expected.