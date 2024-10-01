Hotline established by Georgia Poison Center in response to BioLab fire

article

Rockdale County has issued a new shelter-in-place order following concerns related to air quality, prompting a response from several local agencies.

The Georgia Poison Center has established a hotline for individuals experiencing symptoms that may be related to the situation. These symptoms include irritation of the nose, throat, or eyes, as well as difficulty breathing. Residents who are affected or concerned are urged to contact their healthcare provider or call the Georgia Poison Center directly at 404-856-6252 for guidance.

The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department has also been conducting additional air quality testing throughout the city. City officials are also coordinating with the Georgia Department of Public Health, which has yet to issue further guidance. For more information from the department, residents are encouraged to visit https://dph.georgia.gov.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is also providing live updates on air quality in Conyers, where the recent Biolab fire happened. The latest information from the EPA can be viewed at https://www.epa.gov/ga/conyers-ga-biolab-fire.

City officials continue to monitor the situation closely and urge residents to stay informed through official channels.