Drive-by shooting injures 2 in Clayton County

Published  July 29, 2025 6:59pm EDT
Clayton County
Police are investigating a possible drive-by shooting in the 3100 block of Mt. Zion Road in Clayton County on July 29, 2025. (FOX 5)

The Brief

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Two people were injured in a drive-by shooting in Clayton County, according to police.

What we know:

The Clayton County Police Department said it received calls about a shooting in the 3100 block of Mt. Zion Road around 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they found two men shot, police said. Both of them are being taken to the hospital.

Police said the Sheriff's Office is escorting the ambulance to the hospital to ensure they make it safely.

What we don't know:

Police have not released much information on the shooting. They said the scene is still very active. 

FOX 5 is sending a crew to the scene. 

The Source: Information in this article came from the Clayton County Police Department via a press release sent to FOX 5 News. 

