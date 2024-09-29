Official shelter in place order issued in Rockdale County after BioLab fire

Georgia Emergency Management Agency Homeland Security on behalf of Rockdale County EMA has issued a SHELTER IN PLACE order due to a fire at BioLab. Residents in the north half of the county should REMAIN INDOORS, CLOSE/LOCK WINDOWS AND DOORS, TURN OFF AIR CONDITIONERS. Please keep an eye on your local news providers for updates.

A fire at BioLab, a chemical plant, on Old Covington Highway in Rockdale County led to several road closures in the area early Sunday morning, according to Rockdale County Sheriff's Office.

Emergency services responded and the sheriff's office is asking residents to stay indoors and keep windows closed to minimize exposure to any potential hazards. Officials say "safety measures are in place to protect the public."

Residents in the immediate area have been evacuated and JP Carr Gym has been set up as an evacuation site.

During a 10 a.m. press conference, it was revealed that the incident began around 5 a.m. Officials say that a sprinkler in the plant malfunctioned, causing water to make contact with a reactive chemical. That resulted in a small fire on the roof of the plant and a large plume.

Officials did not say what chemical was involved during the press conference. Officials also said that they are waiting for heavy equipment to remove pallets of the chemical from the plant. In the meantime, the EPA will be sampling the plume to determine what chemicals are in it to determine the threat level to the community.

Once those things have been accomplished, officials say they will be better able to provide a timeline on when residents can return to their home. In the event they are unable to return today, plans are being made to provide shelter for tonight.

A PSA will be sent out soon advising residents what steps to take if they feel they have been affected by the plume. Officials also said that updates will be posted on the Rockdale County government's Facebook page.

Multiple roads near the plant were closed following the incident. Those road closures will continue for an unspecified amount of time.

Road Closures:

2986 - Old Covington @ 2nd Ave

2970 - Sigman @ Rockbridge

3002 - Sigman @ General Arts

3024 - Blacklawn @ Veterans

2939 - Plunkett @ Lester

3040 - Rockdale Ind. @ Lester

2920 - Lester East of Farmer

2998 - General Arts @ Farmer

3012 - Old Cov. @ Rockdale Ind

CPD - Sigman @ Rockbridge

Churches in the area are also being asked to cancel or end their services and residents are being asked to go home, but avoid the impacted area.

The company issued the following statement:

"We are actively investigating an incident at our BioLab facility in Conyers, Georgia. Our employees are accounted for with no injuries reported. Our team is on the scene, working with first responders and local authorities to assess and contain the situation. As always, the safety of our community remains our top priority."

BioLab is a "swimming pool and spa water care division of KIK Consumer Products, based in Lawrenceville, Georgia."

A fire broke out at the same location in 2020.

There was also an incident in 2016.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.