Major chemical fire shuts down parts of I-20, other roads

A dangerous Rockdale County bio lab fire has led police to shut down parts of Interstate 20 early Monday morning.

Fire crews are on the scene of the fire, which started around 6 a.m. at a bio lab on the 1700 block of Old Covington Highway in Conyers.

The Rockdale County Fire Chief Dan Morgan says that the 40 firefighters at the location are making headway.

Officials tell FOX 5 that the lab makes pool chemicals, which are extremely flammable and hazardous to humans.

Police are shutting down multiple roads in the area, including both I-20 eastbound and westbound between West Avenue and Sigman Road. Old Covington Highway and Iris Drive are also impacted by the delays.

Thankfully, officials say everyone was able to evacuate and there are no injuries at this time.

Officials are advising drivers to avoid the area and prepare for delays.

