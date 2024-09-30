BioLab fire: What to know about chlorine

article

In Brief Chlorine is a toxic gas used in disinfectants and cleaning products. Exposure causes eye, lung, and skin irritation, and lung fluid buildup. Children and asthma patients are at higher risk. No antidote; treatment focuses on symptom relief.



Chlorine is a strong chemical that can irritate the lungs and cause serious health issues if inhaled.

Chlorine is a yellow-green gas with a sharp, burning smell. It is commonly used in making chemicals, bleaching, disinfecting water, and cleaning products. Because large amounts of chlorine are produced and transported across the U.S., it’s considered a potential chemical threat due to its toxicity. Chlorine has been involved in both accidental and intentional releases, making it dangerous if inhaled in large amounts. It was even used as a chemical weapon in World War I.

Accidental chlorine leaks from factories, transport, or homes have happened over the years. Most people exposed to small amounts of chlorine tend to recover fully without long-term health problems.

When chlorine gas is inhaled, it reacts with moisture in the airways, creating acids that irritate and damage the nose, throat, and lungs.

Symptoms of chlorine exposure include:

Eye irritation : Burning, redness, tearing, and swelling.

Breathing problems : Sore throat, coughing, and trouble breathing.

Skin irritation : Burning sensation, redness, swelling, and blisters.

Lung damage: Fluid buildup in the lungs, known as pulmonary edema.

Chlorine exposure is especially dangerous for people with asthma or other lung conditions. The severity of symptoms depends on how much chlorine a person is exposed to and for how long. Mild symptoms may go away after a few hours, but more severe exposure can last for days.

Children are at higher risk because their lungs and airways are smaller, making them more vulnerable to harmful chemicals.

There is no specific treatment for chlorine poisoning. Care is focused on managing symptoms and helping the person breathe easier. According to the CDC, brief exposure to chlorine usually doesn't cause long-term health problems, but severe exposure could lead to lasting respiratory issues for some people.

When to Call a Doctor

Seek medical attention if you experience:

Persistent coughing or wheezing

Trouble breathing, shortness of breath, or chest pain

Increased pain or discharge from your eyes

More redness, pain, or pus around skin burns

For More Information

If you have questions, contact your local health department or:

Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry

Division of Toxicology and Human Health Sciences

Phone: 1-800-CDC-INFO

Website: CDC-INFO