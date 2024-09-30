BioLab fire: What to know about chlorine
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - Chlorine is a strong chemical that can irritate the lungs and cause serious health issues if inhaled.
Chlorine is a yellow-green gas with a sharp, burning smell. It is commonly used in making chemicals, bleaching, disinfecting water, and cleaning products. Because large amounts of chlorine are produced and transported across the U.S., it’s considered a potential chemical threat due to its toxicity. Chlorine has been involved in both accidental and intentional releases, making it dangerous if inhaled in large amounts. It was even used as a chemical weapon in World War I.
Accidental chlorine leaks from factories, transport, or homes have happened over the years. Most people exposed to small amounts of chlorine tend to recover fully without long-term health problems.
When chlorine gas is inhaled, it reacts with moisture in the airways, creating acids that irritate and damage the nose, throat, and lungs.
Symptoms of chlorine exposure include:
- Eye irritation: Burning, redness, tearing, and swelling.
- Breathing problems: Sore throat, coughing, and trouble breathing.
- Skin irritation: Burning sensation, redness, swelling, and blisters.
- Lung damage: Fluid buildup in the lungs, known as pulmonary edema.
Chlorine exposure is especially dangerous for people with asthma or other lung conditions. The severity of symptoms depends on how much chlorine a person is exposed to and for how long. Mild symptoms may go away after a few hours, but more severe exposure can last for days.
Children are at higher risk because their lungs and airways are smaller, making them more vulnerable to harmful chemicals.
There is no specific treatment for chlorine poisoning. Care is focused on managing symptoms and helping the person breathe easier. According to the CDC, brief exposure to chlorine usually doesn't cause long-term health problems, but severe exposure could lead to lasting respiratory issues for some people.
When to Call a Doctor
Seek medical attention if you experience:
- Persistent coughing or wheezing
- Trouble breathing, shortness of breath, or chest pain
- Increased pain or discharge from your eyes
- More redness, pain, or pus around skin burns
For More Information
If you have questions, contact your local health department or:
Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry
Division of Toxicology and Human Health Sciences
Phone: 1-800-CDC-INFO
Website: CDC-INFO