Body found near home on Howell Drive in Henry County, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Updated  July 29, 2025 9:40am EDT
Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Henry County police are investigating a body found early Tuesday morning in the Locust Grove area.

What we know:

Officers responded around 3 a.m. on July 29 to reports of gunfire in the area of Howell Drive, according to a press release. When they arrived, they discovered a body near one of the nearby homes.

What we don't know:

Police have not released any details other than saying a body was found. 

What's next:

Investigators are continuing to look into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

FOX 5 Atlanta has a crew on the way to the scene. 

The Source

  • Information for story provided by Henry County Police Department. 

