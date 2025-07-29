Body found near home on Howell Drive in Henry County, police say
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Henry County police are investigating a body found early Tuesday morning in the Locust Grove area.
What we know:
Officers responded around 3 a.m. on July 29 to reports of gunfire in the area of Howell Drive, according to a press release. When they arrived, they discovered a body near one of the nearby homes.
What we don't know:
Police have not released any details other than saying a body was found.
What's next:
Investigators are continuing to look into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
FOX 5 Atlanta has a crew on the way to the scene.