Georgia Promise Scholarship sends DeKalb County girl to catholic school

The Brief A DeKalb County family says their daughter is going to the Catholic school where her mom works thanks to the Georgia Promise Scholarship. The committee over the program said most families receiving the scholarship are low income. Public school advocates are watching the roll-out with skepticism. More than 8,500 students received the scholarship across Georgia.



A DeKalb County family who received the Georgia Promise Scholarship is sharing why they applied for the program.

DeKalb Kindergartner gets Georgia Promise

What we know:

More than 8,500 students are receiving scholarships toward private school tuition this fall.

One of those recipients is Olivia Wilkinson’s daughter, Victoria.

The DeKalb County Kindergartner will attend Saint Peter Claver Regional Catholic School using the scholarship.

Guidance counselor using Georgia Promise

What they're saying:

"It's a blessing. I grew up going to Catholic schools and, now, Catholic schools are very expensive," Wilkinson said.

Wilkinson works as a guidance counselor at the school, so she receives an employee discount. With that and the $6,500 Georgia Promise Scholarship, she’ll pay $2,250 for Victoria to attend the school.

She said she previously worked in the public school system before moving to the Catholic school. She believes in public education, but says the voucher program is the right choice for her family.

"Here she gets to become one of 20. It's a tremendous difference," Wilkinson said. "It's one of the best Catholic schools, and it's just seven minutes from my home."

Low-income families receiving Georgia Promise

Dig deeper:

The Georgia Student Finance Commission administers the $140 million scholarship fund.

Its president, Chris Green, said three out of four families receiving the scholarship are considered low-income. He also noted that one-third of scholarship recipients are rising kindergartners like Victoria.

"We're off to a very strong start," said Green. "I think it's normal if parents are thinking ahead they say, 'My child is zoned to attend a low-performing elementary or middle school.' I think it's natural to see what other options are out there."

Advocates skeptical over scholarship

The other side:

Public school advocates are monitoring the scholarship rollout with suspicion.

"This is an attempt at dual school systems in Georgia, and we are not fully funding our public schools," said Lisa Morgan, president of the Georgia Association of Educators.

Georgia Promise applications

What's next:

Georgia Promise will allow families to apply for spring scholarships in the coming months.

Georgia Promise Scholarship by district

By the numbers:

In total, 8,559 students received the Promise Scholarship for Fall 2025.

DeKalb County topped the list for the most scholarships awarded.

Here is a breakdown of Georgia Promise recipients by county and city school district as of July 22:

DeKalb County 872

Henry County 790

Bibb County 582

Richmond County 485

Savannah-Chatham County 427

Newton County 412

Clayton County 337

Fulton County 288

Atlanta Public Schools 276

Rockdale County 257

Gwinnett County 238

Douglas County 236

Muscogee County 214

Griffin-Spalding County 213

Cobb County 151

Houston County 144

Liberty County 129

Paulding County 117

Clarke County 106

Baldwin County 105

Hall County 81

Washington County 78

Dougherty County 77

Meriwether County 75

Wayne County 69

Barrow County 69

Thomaston-Upson County 65

Whitfield County 64

Coweta County 59

Long County 59

Bulloch County 57

Peach County 52

Troup County 50

Lamar County 48

Sumter County 45

Wilkinson County 45

Gainesville City 43

Crawford County 42

Forsyth County 41

Butts County 40

Putnam County 36

Columbia County 36

Jefferson County 36

Carroll County 35

Murray County 34

Banks County 33

Floyd County 30

Toombs County 29

Brooks County 29

Valdosta City 28

Oglethorpe County 28

Rome City 27

Twiggs County 25

Lumpkin County 24

Lowndes County 23

Macon County 23

Coffee County 20

Bartow County 20

Pulaski County 19

Polk County 18

Mitchell County 18

Elbert County 18

Hancock County 16

Vidalia City 16

Dooly County 15

Pickens County 15

Dalton Public Schools 14

Tattnall County 14

Laurens County 13

Montgomery County 13

Irwin County 13

Habersham County 13

Marion County 13

Catoosa County 12

Talbot County 11

Greene County 11

Evans County 11

Turner County 11

Social Circle City 10

Worth County 9

Dodge County 9

Appling County 8

Monroe County 8

Telfair County 8

Chattooga County 8

Taylor County 7

Early County 7

Crisp County 7

Fayette County 6

Emanuel County 6

Tift County 6

Quitman County 6

Decatur County 6

Dade County 6

Berrien County 6

Effingham County 5

Bryan County 5

Harris County 5

Dublin City 5

Webster County 4

Walker County 4

Cherokee County 4

Jones County 4

Candler County 3

Randolph County 3

Screven County 3

Walton County 2

Thomasville City 2

Miller County 2

Lincoln County 2

Jackson County 2

Ben Hill County 2

Lanier County 2

Terrell County 1

Warren County 1

City Schools of Decatur 1

Heard County 1

Carrollton City 1

Chattahoochee County 1

Charlton County 1

Glascock County 1

Baker County 1

Jasper County 1

Cook County 1

Bleckley County 1

Burke County 1

Rabun County 1

Calhoun County 1

Jenkins County 1

Johnson County 1

Dawson County 1

Active Duty Military Exemption 21