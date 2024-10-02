BioLab fire: EPA's interactive tool allows residents to check air quality

article

The EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) is making it easier for residents to track the current air quality after a fire at BioLab on Sunday resulted in a massive chemical cloud over Rockdale County.

The fire was first reported around 5:30 a.m. Sunday. It was believed to have been extinguished but reignited around noon. That fire was extinguished a few hours later, but lingering material has been "off-gassing" due to water reacting with chemicals at the site of the fire. This reaction has resulted in a plume of chemical smoke that has spread into surrounding counties.

Crews have been working around the clock to remove the material causing the issue.

Thousands of people were initially evacuated, and others were told to shelter in place. Currently, there is a nightly shelter-in-place order from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. for the remainder of the week.

The BioLab fire has caused widespread concern beyond Rockdale County. Residents in neighboring counties, including Gwinnett, DeKalb and Fulton, have reported symptoms of chlorine exposure, including eye irritation, coughing, tightness in the chest and shortness of breath.

The EPA is monitoring the air and says that while chlorine and hydrochloric acid levels are detectable, they remain within safe limits, except for individuals with pre-existing respiratory conditions.

The EPA also explained that the "odor threshold" for chlorine is very low, meaning people can smell it at low concentrations that do not pose harm.

Because of the high level of concern, the EPA has created an interactive tool that allows users to view real-time data from field instruments. They are also providing air quality testing results every 12 hours.

Several roads near the BioLab facility remain closed, with Rockdale County officials providing the following list as of Tuesday evening:

Old Covington Highway at Rockdale Industrial

Kysor Crossing at Rockdale Industrial

Old Covington Highway at Blacklawn

Dogwood Drive at VFW

Veterans Drive at VFW

Rockdale County government offices, including the courthouse and annexes, will remain closed for the rest of the week. Newton County Schools have also announced a two-hour delay for students and staff on Wednesday. Animal services have relocated their shelter to Walton County and are seeking foster homes to help alleviate the situation.