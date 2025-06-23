Wellstar releases more on proposed $1B Acworth hospital

article

Wellstar released more details Monday about a proposed 230-bed hospital in Acworth, as part of its certificate of need application submitted to the state.

The certificate is a state permit that requires healthcare facilities to prove community need before building new facilities or expanding existing ones, according to the Georgia Department of Community Health.

What we know:

The proposed hospital, Kennestone Regional Medical Center at Acworth, would be located across from a Wellstar health park, which the company says is its busiest one.

The hospital would cost $1 billion to build, and, according to Wellstar, would help relieve pressure on Kennestone Regional Medical Center in Marietta, which sits at a 98.5% occupancy rate.

The hospital would also create more than 1,500 jobs, according to Wellstar.

What they're saying:

"Caring for the communities we serve is always our top priority when we look for opportunities to grow," said Candice L. Saunders, president and CEO of Wellstar Health System. "Over the past few years, we have been able to increase access to healthcare across Georgia and into our rural communities by partnering with local leaders, businesses and organizations to identify and

meet the rapidly expanding needs of our patients and their families."



"Wellstar has a proven history of delivering exceptional care with long-term benefits for Georgia families, and this new hospital will bring greater access to trusted, exceptional, quality care close to home," said Sharon Mason, president and CEO, Cobb Chamber of Commerce.

What's next:

The Department of Community Health has 120 days to review Wellstar's certificate of need.

In that time, the department can talk with state leaders, review Medicare and Medicaid data and hold public hearings. The DCH said it also considers factors such as the projected need for the service, the applicant's ability to provide the service, and the potential impact on healthcare costs and access.

The Source: Information for this article came from Wellstar and the Georgia Department of Community Health's website.



