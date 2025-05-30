Wellstar Health announces plans to build hospital in Acworth

The Brief Wellstar Health System has filed a Letter of Intent to build a 230-bed hospital in Acworth, aiming to meet the area’s growing healthcare demands. The new hospital, planned for Cobb Parkway across from Wellstar Acworth Health Park, will offer integrated care supported by Wellstar’s regional network. Wellstar continues to expand healthcare access across Georgia with $1.4 billion in major projects, including hospital expansions and partnerships to support rural healthcare.



Wellstar Health System has announced plans to build a new 230-bed hospital in Acworth, aiming to address the increasing demand for healthcare services in the area. The health system filed a Letter of Intent with the Georgia Department of Community Health, marking the first step toward obtaining a Certificate of Need for the new facility.

What we know:

The proposed hospital would be located on Cobb Parkway, directly across from the existing Wellstar Acworth Health Park. Wellstar officials say the new facility would build on the organization's long-standing service to the community, offering integrated, coordinated care supported by Wellstar Kennestone Regional Medical Center, Wellstar Paulding Medical Center, and numerous primary, urgent, and specialty care locations throughout the region.

Wellstar plans to submit a detailed Certificate of Need application by June 23, which will include architectural renderings and specific plans for how the new hospital will address the community’s health and wellness needs. In keeping with its community-focused approach, Wellstar will also establish a community advisory council to involve residents throughout the process.

What they're saying:

Local leaders praised the proposal, noting the region’s rapid growth.

Wellstar has been actively expanding healthcare access across Georgia with more than $1.4 billion in major projects, including a new 200-bed tower at Wellstar Kennestone, a 56-bed expansion at Wellstar Paulding, a new oncology center at Wellstar Spalding, and a new 100-bed hospital planned for Columbia County. The health system also partners with the Augusta University Medical College of Georgia’s Center for Digital Health to support rural hospitals with access to specialty care.

The backstory:

Headquartered in Cobb County, Wellstar reportedly provides more than $1 billion annually in charity and uncompensated care, the most of any health system in Georgia. It also supports education, food and housing security, and career development through partnerships with nonprofit, civic, and business organizations.