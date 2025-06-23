Tucker City Council to discuss Northlake Mall's transformation into mixed-use complex

The Brief The Tucker City Council will receive an update on Northlake Mall's redevelopment into a modern mixed-use complex, with a presentation from the Economic Development Director and mall ownership representatives. The redevelopment of Northlake Mall is part of a national trend of transforming former retail properties into community hubs, with Emory Healthcare already repurposing part of the site for medical facilities. The revitalization of Northlake Mall is anticipated to boost the local economy through job creation and increased revenue, with city officials and residents discussing its future impact.



The Tucker City Council will hear an update Monday on the future of Northlake Mall, a once-thriving retail destination now undergoing redevelopment aimed at transforming the site into a modern mixed-use complex.

What we know:

Themeeting will include a presentation from the city’s Economic Development Director, Erica Rocker, along with representatives from the mall’s ownership group. The session is open to the public.

Rocker’s presentation on Monday will provide a brief history of the mall and discuss ongoing redevelopment activities, timelines, and potential challenges. According to a memo from her office, "Northlake Mall is an important asset to the City of Tucker and the North DeKalb region as a whole."

The mall’s redevelopment reflects a growing national trend in which former retail properties are being reimagined for broader community use. "No preordained script exists for revitalizing American malls," noted Urban Land Institute in a quote included in the city’s presentation memo. "But these local landmarks can take on new life as vibrant hubs where commerce, culture, and community thrive."

History of Northlake Mall

The backstory:

Northlake Mall, which opened on October 6, 1971, was once the largest mall in the metro Atlanta area. Built on more than 80 acres in the Northlake community of DeKalb County, it originally featured over 100 stores across one million square feet of space. Anchor tenants included Davison’s, Sears, and JCPenney.

The mall was developed by a team that included Frank Carter and Ewell Pope of Atlanta, Trammell Crow of Dallas, and Monumental Properties of Baltimore. Its strategic location near LaVista Road and I-285, along with amenities such as skylights, fountains, and a variety of eateries like Farrell’s Ice Cream Parlour and El Chico, helped establish it as a major regional shopping destination.

But like malls across the country, Northlake struggled as consumer habits shifted toward online shopping and newer retail centers. In the decades following its peak, the mall underwent several renovations and ownership changes. Simon Property Group managed the site until 2014, before selling it to Texas-based ATR Corinth Partners in 2016.

ATR Corinth has since focused on repurposing the aging mall, leasing the former Sears building to Emory Healthcare, which has transformed it into a major off-site medical facility. Emory’s presence has helped anchor the mall’s revival, including its use as a COVID-19 vaccination site and plans to house over 1,600 employees in redeveloped office space.

What's next:

While no official vote is scheduled, city officials and residents are expected to weigh in on the mall’s future. A revitalized Northlake Mall is projected to have a positive economic impact on the area through job creation and increased revenue.