Atlanta faces bittersweet farewell as AJC prepares to leave print behind

The Brief The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will end its print edition Dec. 31 after 157 years, moving fully to digital. Editor-in-Chief Leroy Chapman Jr. said most subscribers already read the paper online as print readership declines. About 30 workers will lose their jobs at the Gainesville printing facility as part of the transition.



The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, one of the South’s most storied newspapers, will stop printing by the end of the year and move entirely online, marking the end of a 157-year era.

PREVIOUS: Atlanta Journal-Constitution to end print edition at end of year

What we know:

Publisher and Editor-in-Chief Leroy Chapman Jr. confirmed the decision Thursday, noting that declining readership and a shift toward digital news consumption drove the move. Nearly two-thirds of the AJC’s current subscribers already access the publication online.

"What we’re doing now is we’re meeting people where they are, and we’re stepping into our future," Chapman said.

Atlanta will become the largest city in the United States without a daily printed newspaper once the transition is complete. The final print edition will be published Dec. 31.

What they're saying:

For longtime readers, the change is bittersweet.

Dan Curl of Hampton, who worked 15 years as a printer mechanic, said he grew up reading the newspaper. "I’ll be 64 years old, so I love reading the newspaper," Curl said. "I was kind of bummed for the factory workers, but I just said, you know what? I’m coming in with the times."

The AJC spokesperson said about 30 workers — half of them part-time — will lose their jobs at the Gainesville facility where the paper is printed.

Journalism leaders say the move reflects broader industry trends.

"Personally, I find it incredibly sad, and my old-school print reporter’s heart is bleeding … but I believe the decision was inevitable, and it reflects the digital transformation that’s been shaping the news media for several decades," Katja Ridderbusch, president of SPJ Georgia, said.

"The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has long invested in transforming its newsroom and reporting, and we look forward to working with our colleagues at the AJC as they come full circle in turning from a newspaper into a news organization – and hopefully, applying the SPJ Code of Ethics to the new era of journalism."

What's next:

The AJC joins other legacy newspapers, including New Jersey’s Star-Ledger, in phasing out their print editions.