Atlanta Journal-Constitution to end print edition at end of year

The Brief After more than 150 years in business, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution will end its print edition at the end of December. Publisher Andrew Morse announced the news on Thursday morning, saying that the outlet was embracing "our digital future." Print subscribers will learn more about the transition through emails and letter in the upcoming days.



The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will end its print edition at the end of the year.

The company, which has published in print since 1868, is shifting all its resources to its digital news operation, publisher Andrew Morse announced.

What they're saying:

Morse, who joined the newspaper in 2023, told the New York Times that the company had plans to stop its print edition later that year, but that he had argued that the timing was not right.

"The fact is, printing newspapers and putting them in trucks and driving them around and delivering them on people’s front stoops has not been the most effective way to distribute the news in a very long time," he said.

The newspaper sent an email to subscribers announcing that Dec. 31, 2025, would be the last edition printed.

"After 157 years, we did not make this decision lightly; for many of us, reading the paper with our morning coffee is as ingrained in our routine as brushing our teeth or scrambling eggs," Morse wrote in the email. "Embracing our digital future means we can focus every resource and every ounce of energy on producing world-class journalism and delivering it to each of you in the most impactful way."

What's next:

With the change in priorities, the newspaper says that it will launch a new mobile app that includes reporting, newsletters, and podcasts later this year.

AJC leaders say they plan to hit the road to meet with subscribers to talk about the change as they celebrate the organization's 157th year in business.

Current print subscribers will receive an email later on Thursday as well as a letter in the mail with details about the transition.