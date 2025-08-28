Tunnel to Towers gives mortgage-free Pendergrass home to wounded vet

The Brief The Tunnel to Towers Foundation gifted a brand-new, mortgage-free smart home to Army Sgt. Samuel Walley and his family in Pendergrass, Ga. Walley, who lost his right leg and left arm after an IED blast in Afghanistan, said the life-changing home "still doesn’t feel real." Tunnel to Towers, which has served veterans since 2001, says the smart-home features are designed to support independence and advance its goal of ending veteran homelessness.



The "Tunnels to Towers" Foundation on Thursday presented a brand-new, mortgage-free smart home to Sgt. Samuel Walley and his family in Pendergrass, marking a life-changing moment for the wounded Army veteran.

What we know:

Walley enlisted in 2010 and was severely injured while deployed in Afghanistan when an improvised explosive device detonated, costing him his right leg and left arm. He said receiving the home has been "a long time coming" and still feels surreal.

The organization, which has served veterans since 2001, says its long-term goal is to eradicate veteran homelessness. "Tunnels to Towers" officials noted the smart-home features are designed to help severely injured service members live more independently.

Walley and his family have now moved into the home.