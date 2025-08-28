Protesters rally at Georgia Capitol against National Guard helping ICE

The Brief Residents and advocacy groups protested outside Gov. Brian Kemp’s office at the Georgia Capitol against deploying the National Guard to assist ICE. Organizers called the mobilization a "blatant attack on immigrant and civil rights," saying no emergency justifies it. Demonstrators vowed to continue protests and demanded an immediate reversal of the governor’s order.



Residents and multiple advocacy groups gathered this evening outside Gov. Brian Kemp’s office at the Georgia State Capitol to protest the deployment of the National Guard to assist U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations.

What they're saying:

Organizers called the mobilization a "blatant attack on immigrant and civil rights" and argued there are no emergency circumstances to justify the action.

The groups said they will continue demonstrating and are calling for the immediate reversal of the governor’s order.