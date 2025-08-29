Trent Lindgren sworn in as Alpharetta’s new police chief

The Brief Trent Lindgren was sworn in as Alpharetta’s police chief, succeeding John Robison, who is now the city’s assistant city administrator. A former Atlanta Police officer, Lindgren said his education and training qualified him, and he credited three mentors for preparing him to lead. City officials say the transition keeps continuity within the department and supports community policing efforts.



The Alpharetta Police Department has a new top cop. Trent Lindgren was sworn in Thursday afternoon as police chief, succeeding John Robison, who had led the department since 2017 and now serves as the city’s assistant city administrator.

What we know:

Lindgren, a former Atlanta Police Department officer, said his education and training met the formal requirements for the role, but he credited three mentors with preparing him for the responsibilities of chief.

City officials said the leadership transition keeps continuity within the department while positioning it for future growth and community policing initiatives.

Robison’s move to the city administration follows eight years as chief and a long tenure with Alpharetta public safety. Lindgren’s appointment takes effect immediately.