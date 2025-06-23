Expand / Collapse search
Stabbing incident shuts down MARTA's Civic Center Station; investigation underway

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  June 23, 2025 7:52pm EDT
Downtown
FOX 5 Atlanta
Police respond to the MARTA Civic Center Station in Atlanta on June 23, 2025. article

Police respond to the MARTA Civic Center Station in Atlanta on June 23, 2025. (FOX 5)

The Brief

    • A man was stabbed near the 710 block of West Peachtree Street Northwest, prompting MARTA's Civic Center Station closure.
    • The victim was transported to the hospital, alert, conscious, and breathing.
    • The investigation is ongoing, with no suspects or arrests announced yet.

ATLANTA - Police are investigating a stabbing that prompted the temporary closure of MARTA’s Civic Center Station on Monday afternoon.

What we know:

The incident occurred near the 710 block of West Peachtree Street Northwest around 4:25 p.m. 

MARTA police and Atlanta officers responded to the scene, where crime tape and patrol vehicles were visible outside the station.

Officers later determined a man had been stabbed. 

He was transported to the hospital, alert, conscious and breathing.

MARTA service was disrupted as a result of the police activity.

The investigation is still ongoing.

What we don't know:

No suspects or arrests have been announced.

The Source: The Atlanta Police Department and MARTA provided the details for this article.

