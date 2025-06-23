Stabbing incident shuts down MARTA's Civic Center Station; investigation underway
ATLANTA - Police are investigating a stabbing that prompted the temporary closure of MARTA’s Civic Center Station on Monday afternoon.
What we know:
The incident occurred near the 710 block of West Peachtree Street Northwest around 4:25 p.m.
MARTA police and Atlanta officers responded to the scene, where crime tape and patrol vehicles were visible outside the station.
Officers later determined a man had been stabbed.
He was transported to the hospital, alert, conscious and breathing.
MARTA service was disrupted as a result of the police activity.
The investigation is still ongoing.
What we don't know:
No suspects or arrests have been announced.
MARTA service was disrupted as a result of the police activity.
The Source: The Atlanta Police Department and MARTA provided the details for this article.