Red Rose Inn deadly shooting: Breman police

article

The Brief Authorities are searching for a man wanted for questioning in a deadly shooting at the Red Ross Inn on June 17. Two individuals fled the scene and were later found with gunshot wounds in Villa Rica; they are receiving treatment at an Atlanta-area hospital. Bremen police are collaborating with the Haralson County District Attorney’s Office and assure the public there is no ongoing threat to the community.



Authorities in Bremen are searching for a man wanted for questioning in a deadly shooting at the Red Ross Inn on June 17.

What we know:

The Bremen Police Department confirmed that the victim had booked a room at the Red Rose Inn.

Two individuals fled the motel following the shooting and were later located in Villa Rica. Both had sustained gunshot wounds and were transported to an Atlanta-area hospital for treatment.

What we don't know:

A third person believed to have knowledge of the incident fled the scene on foot. Police are asking for the public’s help identifying and locating the man. Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator Henderson at 770-537-4441.

What they're saying:

Bremen police said they are working closely with the Haralson County District Attorney’s Office and other involved jurisdictions. In a public statement, the department emphasized that there is no ongoing threat to the community and that the victim’s family has been in regular contact with investigators.

"We ask that you please continue your support and prayers through this difficult time," the department stated. "A complete report of the case will come as soon as the case permits."