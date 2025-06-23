Expand / Collapse search
Coweta County deputies see 'troubling' trend with child sex crimes

Published  June 23, 2025 7:19pm EDT
Coweta County
Coweta County deputies report 'disturbing' crime trend

Three young men in Coweta County are under arrest for internet crimes against children- part of what may be a disturbing trend when it comes to internet crimes against children.

The Brief

    • Coweta County deputies have arrested three men this month for alleged online activities.
    • They said charges have been filed against Wilson Bernhard, 29, Jordan Cooper, 21, and Brandon Sedgwick, 21.
    • The sheriff’s office told FOX 5 they also participated in a national campaign targeting online child sex crimes and made an additional three arrests.

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Three young men in Coweta County are under arrest for internet crimes against children. 

The sheriff’s office said they are disturbing crimes and part of what may be a disturbing trend when it comes to internet crimes against children. 

These are three different cases, with three different men facing charges. But what they have in common, according to Coweta deputies, is that they are all three in their 20s.

What we know:

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit arrested Wilson Bernhard, 29, and charged him with enticing a minor for indecent purposes and using an electronic device for the sexual exploitation of a child.

Image 1 of 3

Wilson Bernhard, courtesy of Coweta County Sheriff's Office.

Next, they say they arrested Jordan Cooper, who they say they charged with sexual exploitation of a child and using an electronic device for the sexual exploitation of a child.

Finally, Brandon Sedgwick, 21, deputies say he was allegedly in possession of multiple videos of child sexual abuse material. Deputies say he is also charged with sexual exploitation of a child and using an electronic device for the sexual exploitation of a child.

Dig deeper:

The Coweta County Sheriff’s office says these arrests are just part of what has been a busy summer for its ICAC and Crime Suppression units.

"The Crime Suppression Unit and Internet Crimes Against Children Unit participate in the Online Summer of Safety, a nationwide program and made an additional three arrests," said Sgt. Chris Ricketson.

As for Bernhard, Cooper and Sedgwick, deputies said they seized all of their electronic devices, and all three were recently arrested at their homes in Coweta County.

The investigations are all ongoing, and more charges are possible, according to deputies.

The Source: Information for this article came from FOX 5 reporting. 

