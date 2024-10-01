BioLab fire: Rockdale County continues nightly shelter-in-place order

In brief: Rockdale County has implemented a nightly shelter-in-place from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. after a fire at the BioLab facility released smoke and chemicals. The EPA is monitoring the air and confirms that while chlorine and hydrochloric acid levels are detectable, they are within safe limits, except for individuals with pre-existing respiratory conditions. Rockdale County has closed several roads, government offices are shut for the week, and Newton County Schools are delayed; animal services are seeking foster homes after relocation. Health concerns have spread beyond Rockdale County; symptoms related to the chemical plume reported in neighboring areas, though EPA assures levels are below harmful thresholds. Efforts are ongoing to safely remove chemicals from the BioLab site, with a history of incidents leading to a petition for its relocation.



Rockdale County has instituted a nightly shelter-in-place order, urging residents to stay indoors between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. for the remainder of the week. The directive follows a fire at the BioLab facility in Conyers that released a plume of smoke and chemicals into the atmosphere over the weekend.

County officials advise residents to keep windows closed and HVAC systems off if they draw air from outside. The shelter-in-place order is expected to remain in effect through Friday.

"If you don't have to be outside, if you don't have to be on the roadways, stay home," urged Rockdale County Commission Chair Oz Nesbitt.

Residents who observe or smell the gas cloud should shelter in place until the cloud passes, especially those with respiratory conditions, according to a county statement.

EPA monitoring air, water quality

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is closely monitoring air quality in the area. While levels of chlorine and hydrochloric acid have been detected, they remain within safe limits for most residents. However, those with pre-existing respiratory conditions are advised to stay indoors.

"The level at which you can actually smell the chlorine in the air, which is what's happening right now, is below the level that actually causes a problem," explained Dr. Lynn Paxton, interim director of the Gwinnett, Newton, and Rockdale Health District.

In addition, the EPA confirmed that Rockdale County's drinking water is safe. Water samples are being tested regularly, and all results have been returned within safe levels.

Rockdale County roads closed, public services impacted

Several roads near the BioLab facility remain closed, with Rockdale County officials providing the following list as of Tuesday evening:

Old Covington Highway at Rockdale Industrial

Kysor Crossing at Rockdale Industrial

Old Covington Highway at Blacklawn

Dogwood Drive at VFW

Veterans Drive at VFW

Rockdale County government offices, including the courthouse and annexes, will remain closed for the rest of the week. Newton County Schools have also announced a two-hour delay for students and staff on Wednesday. Animal services have relocated their shelter to Walton County and are seeking foster homes to help alleviate the situation.

Conyers health concerns, public response

The BioLab fire has caused widespread concern beyond Rockdale County. Earlier this week, a haze from the chemical plume has been reported in neighboring counties, including Gwinnett, DeKalb, and Fulton, with some residents experiencing symptoms such as coughing, tightness in the chest, and shortness of breath.

Abby Mutic, an assistant professor at Emory University, noted that the chemical plume irritates the eyes, nose, and respiratory system, leading to symptoms in some individuals. Air quality experts at Georgia Tech also confirmed elevated levels of chlorine in the particulate matter.

Despite these concerns, the EPA assured residents that chlorine levels remain below harmful thresholds. "We’re not seeing levels that exceed our action thresholds, even for sensitive groups," said EPA on-scene coordinator Bryan Vasser.

BioLab fire contained but chemical reactions continue

Although the fire was extinguished on Sunday, smoke continues to rise from chemical reactions within the damaged BioLab facility. Rockdale County Fire Chief Marian McDaniel explained that efforts are underway to remove chemicals from the plant, a process that has been slow but necessary to ensure environmental safety.

"The new plan now is to bring in rolling containers to offload some of the product a little at a time. It's a slower process but much safer for the environment," McDaniel stated.

This is not the first incident at BioLab. Previous fires in 2020 and 2016 also led to evacuations and health concerns. A petition with over 1,800 signatures is circulating, calling for the plant to be relocated to a less populated area.