Gwinnett County officials reassure concerned residents after BioLab fire

Gwinnett County officials held a press conference early Monday afternoon to discuss the chemical fire on Sunday at BioLab in Rockdale County.

According to officials, a malfunctioning sprinklerhead resulted in water coming in contact with a water-reactive chemical inside BioLab in Conyers early Sunday morning between 5 and 5:30 a.m. The reaction resulted in a small fire, which later reignited, and a massive plume of smoke that could be seen for miles.

Approximately 17,000 residents in the immediate area were evacuated and thousands of others were told to shelter in place. Interstate 20 was closed in both directions in the area and multiple road closures were put into place. Schools and businesses also began announcing closures on Monday.

RELATED STORIES

BioLab released an updated statement on Monday morning:

"Our top priority is ensuring the community’s safety, and our teams are working around-the-clock to respond to the ongoing situation at our facility in Conyers, Georgia. We continue to work collaboratively with first responders and local authorities and have deployed specialized teams from out of state to the site to bolster and support their efforts. We are all focused on remediating the situation as rapidly as possible."

Gwinnett County press conference

During the press conference, Gwinnett officials shared that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has not found dangerous levels of chemicals in the air. While the EPA advises those directly in the plume to stay inside, they have not issued a shelter-in-place order. Gwinnett’s Hazardous Materials team has also not detected anything harmful.

Gwinnett County Schools initially canceled outdoor after-school activities but later reversed the decision, allowing events to continue.

The City of Atlanta also issued a statement on Monday saying that the latest test results show there is "no immediate life safety issues." The statement also says that the haze is beginning to clear from the city.

Statement from DeKalb County

DeKalb Emergency Management Agency says it is aware of numerous reports of air quality concerns in the county following the chemical fire in Conyers, but there are no current advisories from the Georgia Environmental Protection Division for DeKalb County concerning air quality. DEMA and DeKalb County Fire Rescue are testing air quality throughout the day around the county and will issue advisories should they become necessary. Residents are advised to call 311 to report any air quality concerns.

Statement from Barrow County Fire Department

The Barrow County Fire Department posted the following on social media:

Residents in and around Barrow County have reported noticeable haze in the area. The Barrow County Fire Department would like to assure the community that this haze is not the result of any fires or activities at Cowart Mulch.

The Fire Department is actively monitoring air quality and working with local and state agencies to determine the source of the haze. At this time, there are no immediate health risks, but residents are encouraged to stay informed and limit outdoor activities if they have respiratory conditions.

We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available. Thank you for your patience and cooperation.

Gwinnett County government

Gwinnett County Government sent the following:

We’ve received calls from residents in parts of the county reporting haze and a chemical smell believed to be related to the BioLab chemical plant fire in Rockdale County. A low-pressure system has pushed fog into the area, and a lack of wind is causing the smell to linger. The smell should dissipate in a couple of hours as the wind direction shifts.

Our Emergency Management Agency is closely monitoring the situation, and we are awaiting guidance from the EPA as to any hazards that may be present in this smoke. We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.Gwinnett County Government

At this time, we are awaiting guidance from the EPA as to any hazards that may be present in this smoke. We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Walton County government

Walton County posted the following on social media:

The fire at Biolab Chemical Plant in Rockdale County is approximately 90% out. Walton Fire crews helping in Rockdale County have been released from duty. Winds have shifted to S/SE so any smoke is headed South toward Henry County and away from Walton County. We will continue to monitor and provide information we obtain from the Georgia Emergency Management Agency and Georgia Environmental Protection Division.

Walton County EMA is aware of what is happening in our neighboring county of Rockdale. We are monitoring the situation and would advise that if you smell a chlorine odor you should turn off your air conditioners, turn on your ceiling fans, and if possible bring your outside animals indoors. If you experience any trouble breathing or any other medical emergency call 911. As for now, sheltering in place is the best option.