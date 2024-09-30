BioLab fire: School and government office closures over air quality concerns

Multiple metro Atlanta counties are making changes to school activities and governmental operations as a response to the fire at a Rockdale County chemical factory over the weekend.

Officials in Gwinnett and Fulton County say they are investigating reports of haze and chemical smells that could be caused by shifting winds around the chemical plume in Conyers.

Here are the latest closures and cancelations reported across metro Atlanta.

School changes and closures

Georgia Piedmont Technical College is closing its Newton and Rockdale campuses until further notice.

Newton County Schools are closed for Monday. While Rockdale County Public Schools are on fall break, all employees who were scheduled to work on Monday will work remotely.

In Fayette County, school officials say there will be no outside activity until Fayette County Emergency Services gives an all-clear. Afternoon activities have not been canceled at this time.

Gwinnett County Public Schools have canceled all outdoor activities and events and have stopped outside air from entering school buildings.

"Until the air quality improves, we encourage all families and staff to limit time outside, and keep windows and doors shut," a spokesperson for the Gwinnett County School system wrote in a statement.

Rockdale County government office closures

Rockdale County has closed many of its government services while the county's shelter-in-place remains in effect.

Rockdale County Courthouse and Court Services Annexes

Rockdale County District Attorney's Office

Rockdale County Tax Commissioner's Office

Rockdale County Board of Commissioner's Office

Rockdale County Administration Building

Rockdale County Planning and Development Department

Rockdale County Stormwater Department

Rockdale Water Resources (RWR)

Rockdale County Extension Services

Rockdale County Elections Office

Rockdale County Senior Services

Rockdale County Animal Services

Businesses in the area have also been strongly encouraged to close until it has been deemed safe by officials.