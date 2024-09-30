BioLab fire: School and government office closures over air quality concerns
ATLANTA - Multiple metro Atlanta counties are making changes to school activities and governmental operations as a response to the fire at a Rockdale County chemical factory over the weekend.
Officials in Gwinnett and Fulton County say they are investigating reports of haze and chemical smells that could be caused by shifting winds around the chemical plume in Conyers.
Here are the latest closures and cancelations reported across metro Atlanta.
School changes and closures
Georgia Piedmont Technical College is closing its Newton and Rockdale campuses until further notice.
Newton County Schools are closed for Monday. While Rockdale County Public Schools are on fall break, all employees who were scheduled to work on Monday will work remotely.
In Fayette County, school officials say there will be no outside activity until Fayette County Emergency Services gives an all-clear. Afternoon activities have not been canceled at this time.
Gwinnett County Public Schools have canceled all outdoor activities and events and have stopped outside air from entering school buildings.
"Until the air quality improves, we encourage all families and staff to limit time outside, and keep windows and doors shut," a spokesperson for the Gwinnett County School system wrote in a statement.
Rockdale County government office closures
Rockdale County has closed many of its government services while the county's shelter-in-place remains in effect.
- Rockdale County Courthouse and Court Services Annexes
- Rockdale County District Attorney's Office
- Rockdale County Tax Commissioner's Office
- Rockdale County Board of Commissioner's Office
- Rockdale County Administration Building
- Rockdale County Planning and Development Department
- Rockdale County Stormwater Department
- Rockdale Water Resources (RWR)
- Rockdale County Extension Services
- Rockdale County Elections Office
- Rockdale County Senior Services
- Rockdale County Animal Services
Businesses in the area have also been strongly encouraged to close until it has been deemed safe by officials.