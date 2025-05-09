Georgia Tech researchers discover key neuron behavior with potential to restore memory in Alzheimer's patients

The Brief Researchers at Georgia Tech have uncovered findings with implications for understanding memory and learning, which could lead to restoring memory in Alzheimer's patients. Researchers have uncovered how parvalbumin interneurons, a specific group of neurons in the brain, function when a mouse searches for familiar food.



According to the Alzheimer's Association, about 1 in 9 people aged 65 and older have Alzheimer's.

While it impacts all kinds of people, women and non-white individuals are most susceptible.

What we know:

As the American population ages, doctors are expecting a growing number of cases. By 2050, our current total of over 7 million Alzheimer's patients is projected to rise to nearly 13 million.

Georgia Tech's recent work in this area uncovered how inhibitory neurons, specifically parvalbumin interneurons, reacted when mice navigated a virtual reality maze in search of food. Instead of reacting frenetically, those neurons became quiet, which researchers believe could be a sign. "The type of neurons we discovered are the most vulnerable in Alzheimer's Disease," said study author Nuri Jeong, Ph.D.

For Jeong, her research is driven by the loss of her grandmother to the most common form of dementia. "She couldn't even recognize her own family members," said Jeong. "It means a lot even though it would not directly help my grandma."

What's next:

Research team leader Annabelle Singer, Ph.D., says her team continues to work on its findings. "Our next step is to take what we found here and turn it into a way to manipulate brain activity to improve memory," said the associate professor holding the McCamish Foundation Early Career Professorship. "We might find ways to restore normal function and improve spatial learning."