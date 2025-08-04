Back-to-School Weather: Rainy return to school for metro Atlanta students

The Brief Rain and drizzle will persist throughout Monday in metro Atlanta, with highs only reaching the low 70s. Heavier showers are expected to develop later in the morning, especially in southern counties. Rain chances expected to taper off by Tuesday afternoon.



Students in metro Atlanta were greeted with a cool and rainy Monday morning as they began heading back to school for the new year.

What we know:

Fox 5 Storm Team meteorologist Joanne Feldman reported patchy light rain and drizzle across the region early Monday, with temperatures at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport sitting at 66 degrees. An east breeze will bring occasional gusts throughout the day, and high temperatures are expected to reach only the low 70s — a notable break from the recent extreme heat.

Showers, initially light and concentrated south and east of Atlanta, are pushing northward. Heavier rainfall is expected to develop as the morning progresses. Feldman advised residents to keep umbrellas handy, especially for the morning school drop-offs and commutes.

"This map is going to fill in with a much steadier and heavier rain before the morning is over," Feldman said. "We’re already seeing signs of it picking up in some of the southern counties."

A Flood Watch is in effect until 8 p.m. Monday for multiple counties in North Georgia. Click here for more information.

Drivers should remain cautious throughout the day as wet conditions and low visibility could continue impacting traffic across the region.

Rest of the week

What's next:

More cool and damp weather is expected Tuesday, with highs once again in the 60s and 70s.

However, rain chances are forecast to taper off by Tuesday afternoon.

A more significant break in the weather pattern arrives later in the week, with sunshine and warmer temperatures returning by the weekend. Highs will climb into the mid-80s, but it won't be as hot as last week.