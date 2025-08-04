Derek Dooley announces 2026 Georgia Senate bid against Ossoff

article

Former University of Tennessee football coach Derek Dooley has announced that he will run for the U.S. Senate in Georgia in 2026 against Democratic incumbent Jon Ossoff.

The son of legendary University of Georgia football coach Vince Dooley filed paperwork over the weekend to enter the race in the hopes of being Ossoff's Republican challenger.

What we know:

The 57-year-old Dooley is backed by Gov. Brian Kemp and had been teasing a bid since June. He joins a GOP field that includes U.S. Reps. Buddy Carter and Mike Collins, as well as activist Reagan Box.

Dooley walked on at the University of Virginia and earned a scholarship as a wide receiver. He earned a law degree from the University of Georgia and briefly practiced law in Atlanta before working his way up the college coaching ladder, becoming head coach for three years at Louisiana Tech before Tennessee.

Kemp turned to Dooley after deciding not to run for the seat himself. Georgia Republicans are looking to topple Ossoff, considered the Senate's most vulnerable Democratic incumbent seeking reelection next year.

"Professional politicians like Jon Ossoff are the problem," Dooley said in a two-minute launch video posted on Monday morning. "Lawlessness, open season on the border, inflation everywhere, woke stuff, that's what they represent. We need new leadership in Georgia. That's why I'm running for Senate."

Dig deeper:

Dooley has never held elective office before. He says he'll run as a political outsider, a lane David Perdue traveled in Georgia to win election to the Senate in 2014. Dooley said he would bring "good, old-fashioned Georgia common sense," and "work with President Trump, fight for you and always put Georgia first."

In July, Kemp told Collins and other Republicans that he would support Dooley, leading Georgia Insurance Commissioner John King to drop out of the race.

As a teenager, Kemp was a frequent guest at the Dooley home, and he roomed with Derek's older brother, Daniel Dooley, at the University of Georgia. Kemp has the most effective Republican political organization in Georgia, and Dooley has hired Kemp aides to run his race, including political strategist Cody Hall and fundraiser Chelsey Ruppersburg.

It's the latest high-impact move to back a political novice for Kemp, who tapped Kelly Loeffler as a U.S. senator before she lost to Democrat Raphael Warnock in a 2021 runoff. Her campaign was plagued by conflict between Kemp and Trump, who preferred another candidate. Losses by Perdue and Loeffler to Ossoff and Warnock, respectively, handed control of the U.S. Senate to Democrats.

The other side:

But a number of Republicans endorsed Collins after he entered the field last week, including former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich. Also backing the congressman are state senators including state Senate Majority Leader Jason Anavitarte. Even one of Kemp's official floor leaders in the state House, Rep. Matthew Gambill, parted ways with the governor to endorse Collins.

Opponents have already lampooned Dooley for failing to publicly support Trump before now. Someone launched an anonymous University of Tennessee-themed website called "Dooley's Volunteers" that criticizes Dooley for a lack of conservative credentials, interspersed with quotes from sports reporters panning Dooley's coaching tenure.