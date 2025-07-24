GA Insurance Commissioner John King suspends Senate campaign

article

Georgia Insurance and Fire Safety Commissioner John F. King has ended his bid to challenge U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, citing limited prospects for winning the Republican nomination.

What we know:

King shared the news Thursday on social media, saying he entered the race with the goal of defeating Ossoff but now sees no clear path forward.

Instead, King will seek re-election to his current post as commissioner.

King was appointed by Gov. Kemp in 2019 and secured a full term in 2022.

"I’m going to do everything I can to keep Georgia’s state offices red and back a Senate nominee who supports President Trump’s agenda," King said.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, King’s decision was a result of being told that Gov. Kemp was working to consolidate GOP support behind Derek Dooley, the former football coach and family friend expected to join the primary race. Kemp’s backing of Dooley follows conversations with other Republicans, including U.S. Reps. Buddy Carter and Mike Collins, signaling the governor’s desire to unify the party.

Kemp has reportedly spoken with former President Trump in recent weeks to rally support for a consensus GOP candidate.

Rep. Buddy Carter (R-Ga.) announced in May that he is planning to run against Sen. Ossoff and Rep. Mike Collins (R-Ga.) may also run.