Rep. Mike Collins hints at Senate bid against Ossoff

The Brief Georgia Rep. Mike Collins has posted a video on X that seems to allude to plants to challenge Sen. John Ossoff in 2026. Republicans have flagged Georgia as a prime opportunity for expanding their Senate majority in 2026, but Ossoff will be a difficult candidate to beat. Georgia Republican Rep. Buddy Carter and Georgia Insurance Commissioner John King have already announced that they will run in the Republican primary and more candidates could be announcing their plans in the near future.



Georgia Rep. Mike Collins appears to be getting close to announcing plans to challenge Sen. Jon Ossoff in 2026.

The Georgia Republican took aim at the Democratic senator in a short video posted on X on Monday.

What they're saying:

In the video, Collins highlighted the national attention on the upcoming Senate race before the phrase "Who can beat Jon Ossoff?" It then transitions to President Donald Trump praising the representative.

The video ends with the message, "Stay tuned."

This is not the first hint Collins has made alluding that he is considering a run in the future. The two-term lawmaker told FOX News Digital earlier this month that he would first consult with his family and President Donald Trump to see "where we can be the best, most beneficial help in this mission to make sure that we get a Republican in the U.S. Senate from Georgia."

Dig deeper:

Ossoff and Sen. Raphael Warnock were the first Democrats elected to the Senate by Peach State voters in roughly two decades.

Republicans have flagged Georgia and Michigan as prime opportunities for expanding their Senate majority in 2026. But in Georgia, unlike Michigan, the Democratic incumbent is seeking reelection. Ossoff is trying to show he can deliver for Georgia and work with Republicans while also offering a sharp critique of Trump.

Any Republican challenger to Ossoff must win a primary that could be intense.

Georgia Republican Rep. Buddy Carter and Georgia Insurance Commissioner John King have both announced that they will run in the Republican primary. Other lawmakers whose names have been floated in the race include Reps. Rich Allen and Rich McCormick, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, and state Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper.

Gov. Brian Kemp , who was considered a heavy favorite to run against Ossoff, decided to forgo a Senate bid in May.

By the numbers:

In April, the conservative-leaning Trafalgar Group conducted a survey of likely GOP Primary voters that found that Collins held a lead of 23 points over Carter in a primary match-up.

However, Collins slightly trailed Ossoff with likely voters in the general election, 47.5% to 42.8%.