Water discovery made during search for DJ Young Slade in Milton

The Brief SKYFOX observed a recovery from a pond near Smith’s home Friday; police have not confirmed a connection. Nathan Smith, 27, son of rapper Lil Jon, disappeared Feb. 3 after leaving home without his phone. Authorities used K-9 units near Mayfield Park, warning that Smith may be disoriented and in need of help.



The search continued Friday morning for 27-year-old Nathan Murray Smith, a local performer known professionally as DJ Young Slade.

What we know:

SKYFOX was over a pond near Mayfield Road and Baldwin Drive in Milton, which is near Smith's home, late Friday morning when they observed something being recovered from the water.

The object was carried to a nearby tent. Dozens of first responders and the Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services Dive Team were observed at the park and in the pond before the discovery was made.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Search in Milton (FOX 5 Atlanta)

At this time, Milton police have not confirmed whether a body was found or if the activity is related to Smith’s disappearance.

Smith was reported missing Feb. 3 after he left his home at approximately 6 a.m. without his phone. Milton police and local agencies began a search almost immediately, posting a missing person flyer to social media Tuesday afternoon.

It was later confirmed that Smith is the son of Atlanta rapper and producer Lil Jon, whose legal name is Jonathan Smith.

On Thursday, the search concentrated on the Mayfield Park area. Law enforcement deployed several K-9 units to scour the neighborhood and nearby bodies of water, including a specialized bloodhound from the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office. A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said the bloodhound has completed 25 successful searches in the last year.

RELATED: Massive search underway in Milton for DJ Young Slade

Authorities have expressed concern for Smith’s safety, noting he may be disoriented and in need of medical assistance. Smith is described as 5-feet-9 inches tall and weighing approximately 150 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milton Police Department at 678-297-6300.