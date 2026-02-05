Lil Jon’s son missing: Massive search underway in Milton for DJ Young Slade

The Brief Nathan Smith, son of rapper Lil Jon, remains missing after running from his Milton home Tuesday morning. Police are using K-9 units and specialized bloodhounds to search the Mayfield Park area and nearby waters.



Atlanta rapper Lil Jon's son remains missing from a Georgia home as the search intensifies.

DJ Young Slade missing

What we know:

Police in Milton are continuing an intensive search for 27-year-old Nathan Smith, known professionally as DJ Young Slade, who has been missing since Tuesday morning. Smith is the son of prominent Atlanta rapper Lil Jon. According to investigators, Smith was last seen around 6 a.m. near Baldwin Drive and Mayfield Road when he reportedly ran out of his home.

On Thursday, the search concentrated on the Mayfield Park area, where law enforcement deployed several K-9 units to scour the neighborhood and nearby bodies of water. Among the resources utilized was a specialized bloodhound from the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office. A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said the bloodhound was requested and has completed 25 successful searches in the last year. Authorities have expressed concern for Smith's safety, noting that he may be disoriented and in need of assistance. Smith is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing approximately 150 pounds.

Image 1 of 10 ▼ Authorities and K-9 units search the Mayfield Park area for 27-year-old Nathan Smith, who has been missing for over 24 hours, on Thursday, February 5, 2026. (FOX 5)

‘Family-friendly’ neighborhood

What they're saying:

Milton Police are emphasizing that the public's help is vital to the investigation, stating that any information, no matter how small it may seem, could be the key to locating Smith. They are asking those with information to call Milton Police at 678-297-6300.

Neighbors have also voiced their support for the family. Lara Vicars, a resident who lives near Mayfield Park, spoke about the family-friendly nature of the community, saying, "I love this neighborhood. We have lived here for over a year. I have two little boys, 9 and 11. They are outside playing all the time. It’s very family-friendly."

Police, on their Facebook page, warned residents of increased police activity, writing:

"There is enhanced law enforcement activity -- including Milton Police as well as partners and resources from other agencies -- on Thursday and potentially into Friday in and around Mayfield Park near downtown Milton.

"The activity relates to an ongoing case that Milton Police are working with the support of several other law enforcement agencies. There is no threat to the public."