DJ Young Slade, son of Atlanta rapper Lil Jon, reported missing in Milton

Atlanta rapper Lil Jon's son has been reported missing in Georgia, according to local police and a member of the son's management team.

What we know:

The Milton Police Department issued a missing persons alert around 4 p.m. Tuesday for 27-year-old Nathan Murray Smith, who performs under the name DJ Young Slade. Police say Smith ran out of his home around 6 a.m. and has not been seen since.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ DJ Young Slade attends Wednesday Wind Down In The Point at Downtown Commons on May 28, 2025 in East Point, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

Authorities say Smith did not have his phone with him and may be disoriented or in need of assistance. Police stressed there is no threat to the public, but family and friends are concerned for his safety.

Earlier in the day, the police department notified the community of "police activity" in the Mayfield Park area. At the time, they only said it was part of an "active police matter."

Smith is described as 5-feet-9 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds.

The backstory:

DJ Young Slade has been building his own career in music, following in the footsteps of his father, Lil Jon, a Grammy-winning artist who helped define Atlanta’s crunk sound and rise in the early 2000s.

Lil Jon joined FOX 5 Atlanta's Good Day Atlanta in March 2025 to talk about MTV's reality series"Family Legacy."

TMZ reports it has reached out to Lil Jon for comment but has not yet heard back.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milton Police Department at 678-297-6300.