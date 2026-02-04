Expand / Collapse search

DJ Young Slade, son of Atlanta rapper Lil Jon, reported missing in Milton

By
Published  February 4, 2026 11:26am EST
Milton
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

DJ Young Slade

The Brief

    • DJ Young Slade, son of Lil Jon, reported missing in Milton
    • Police say he left home on foot without a phone and may be disoriented
    • Authorities ask anyone with information to contact Milton police

MILTON, Ga. - Atlanta rapper Lil Jon's son has been reported missing in Georgia, according to local police and a member of the son's management team.

What we know:

The Milton Police Department issued a missing persons alert around 4 p.m. Tuesday for 27-year-old Nathan Murray Smith, who performs under the name DJ Young Slade. Police say Smith ran out of his home around 6 a.m. and has not been seen since.

Image 1 of 3

DJ Young Slade attends Wednesday Wind Down In The Point at Downtown Commons on May 28, 2025 in East Point, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

Authorities say Smith did not have his phone with him and may be disoriented or in need of assistance. Police stressed there is no threat to the public, but family and friends are concerned for his safety.

Earlier in the day, the police department notified the community of "police activity" in the Mayfield Park area. At the time, they only said it was part of an "active police matter."

Smith is described as 5-feet-9 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds.

The backstory:

DJ Young Slade has been building his own career in music, following in the footsteps of his father, Lil Jon, a Grammy-winning artist who helped define Atlanta’s crunk sound and rise in the early 2000s. 

Lil Jon joined FOX 5 Atlanta's Good Day Atlanta in March 2025 to talk about MTV's reality series"Family Legacy."

DJ Slade on following the 'Family Legacy'

DJ Slade on following the 'Family Legacy'

The popular docuseries ''Family Legacy'' is back with more stories from the kids of some of the most influential musicians and bands. DJ Slade, the son of Lil Jon, has made quite a name for himself in the music industry, and he sat down with Alyse Eady to talk about being featured in the series.

TMZ reports it has reached out to Lil Jon for comment but has not yet heard back.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milton Police Department at 678-297-6300.

The Source

  • Information for the above story came from Milton Police Department, TMZ and previous FOX 5 Atlanta reporting. FOX 5 Atlanta is also in touch with DJ Young Slade's management team. 

MiltonFulton CountyEntertainmentMissing PersonsNewsInstastories