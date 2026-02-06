Sex offender arrested in Snellville for registration violations
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County deputies arrested a man Thursday for multiple violations of the state’s sex offender registration laws.
What we know:
Dontiez McKinnon was taken into custody without incident in Snellville following a January investigation by the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office Sex Offender Unit.
Authorities secured warrants for McKinnon on charges of failure to register as a sex offender, failure to comply with registration requirements, and providing false information. Investigators said McKinnon failed to update the sheriff’s office with required vital information as mandated by Georgia law.
What you can do:
Anyone with information or additional tips is encouraged to contact the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office at 770-619-6655 or through their website.