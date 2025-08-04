Family raises concerns over Fulton jail conditions; officials respond

The Brief Michael Bridges’ family says he was attacked by other inmates and covered in bed bug bites at the Fulton County Jail. Jail officials deny the bed bug allegations, calling them "completely false," but say they are investigating the family's concerns. Fulton County officials say they will perform a welfare check on any inmate at the request of a loved one.



The family of a Fulton County Jail inmate is raising concerns about what they say are troubling conditions inside the facility, including allegations of bed bug infestations and inmate violence.

What they're saying:

Relatives of Michael Bridges claim he was covered in bed bug bites and attacked by other inmates while being held at the Rice Street jail. On Sunday, family members visited the facility to speak directly with jail leadership about their concerns.

The other side:

Fulton County Jail officials have denied at least part of the family’s claims, calling the allegation that Bridges was covered in bed bug bites "completely false." However, officials say they are looking into the family’s broader concerns.

The jail also stated that it will conduct a welfare check on any inmate upon a request from a loved one.

The backstory:

Built in 1989 to house just over 1,100 inmates, the Rice Street facility now holds more than 3,000—nearly three times its intended capacity. A U.S. Department of Justice investigation released in November 2024 described the jail as severely deteriorated, citing exposed wiring, pest infestations, standing water, and overall unsanitary and unsafe conditions.

The facility drew national attention in 2022 following the death of LaShawn Thompson, who was found in a psychiatric unit cell infested with lice and bed bugs. An independent autopsy pointed to malnutrition, dehydration, and extreme neglect. His death led to a $4 million settlement with his family and the resignation of key jail officials. In the months that followed, four more mentally ill inmates—two killed by cellmates—also died, prompting the DOJ to launch a civil rights probe in July 2023. The resulting report revealed systemic failures, excessive force, and a high risk of harm to detainees.

In early 2025, the county entered a federal consent decree, placing the jail under independent monitoring. The DOJ’s findings included over 1,000 inmate assaults and 314 stabbings in 2023 alone, with many incidents made possible by poor supervision and failing infrastructure, including inmates carving through walls to reach and attack others. Families of victims have since filed lawsuits, and a former jail sergeant was indicted for using a Taser unlawfully on detainees.

