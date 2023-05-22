Lashawn Thompson: Family to reveal autopsy results of inmate found dead in Fulton County Jail

The family of an inmate who died in a bedbug-infested cell at the Fulton County Jail is planning to release the results of an autopsy and renew their calls for justice Monday.

Lashawn Thompson, 35, died in September, three months after being booked into the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta. His body was discovered in a cell on the psychiatric floor covered in bed bugs and insects after he was unable to pay his $2,500 bail for a misdemeanor charge.

Photos of the cell and of Thompson’s face and body covered in insects sparked outrage when they spread on social media in April after his family’s local attorney, Michael Harper, released them to the media. The medical examiner’s report lists Thompson’s cause of death as "undetermined" but notes a "severe bed bug infestation."

Jail records reportedly reveal that detention officers and medical staff at the jail noticed Thompson's deteriorating health but did nothing to help him, leading to his untimely death.

Photos provided by the family of Lashawn Thompson's cell before he died.

Monday, Thompson's family and civil rights leaders will hold a press conference at the state Capitol to discuss the findings and call for major changes in the county.

"We must defend the dignity of those suffering from a mental illness within our community — Lashawn deserved better and we will fight to bring him the justice he deserves," wrote Attorney Ben Crump, who is representing the family.

The family has not released what the autopsy reports will uncover.

(Lashawn Thompson (Courtesy of the Family))

Following Thompson's death, Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat accepted the resignations of three leaders at the jail. In a statement, the sheriff's office acknowledged the "dilapidated and rapidly eroding conditions" of the facility. The sheriff's office has also launched an internal investigation into Thompson's death and is reportedly addressing the sanitation and infestation problems at the facility.

"We understand, and I have said this publicly, this is absolutely unconscionable, point-blank," Labat said at a press conference with the family.

Family members say they want the county to launch an investigation. Two investigations - one by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office and another by the Atlanta Police Department - are ongoing. Once completed, they'll be turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Responding to Thompson's death, the county board has given the sheriff's office an additional $5.3 million to provide upgrades at the jail, including increased monitoring in the psychiatric and medical units and more frequent high-level sanitation of those units.

The family has already filed a lawsuit over the death.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.