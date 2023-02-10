Former detention officer arrested for reportedly assaulting inmate at Fulton County Jail

article

A former Fulton County detention officer is facing more than a dozen charges connected to a violent incident at the county jail.

Officials say Reynard Trotman was arrested on Feb. 9 after being accused of not protecting an inmate from physical harm and aiding and betting during the commission of a crime.

According to investigators, the charges stem from an incident at the jail on Jan. 31. While the incident occurred on the same day as an inmate was allegedly stabbed by a defendant in Fulton County's investigation into the YSL organization, officials say Trotman's arrest appears to be unrelated.

Trotman is charged with seven counts of violation of oath by a public officer, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of battery, reckless conduct, cruelty to an inmate, and conspiracy to commit a felony.

After an investigation, officials say Trotman was fired and subsequently arrested.

In a statement, Fulton County Patrick "Pat" Labat said that Trotman's actions "do not reflect the mission" of his office.

"Any officer who violates their sworn oath not only brings discredit upon themselves but also exacerbates the critical staffing challenges that law enforcement agencies around the country are working to overcome," Labat said. "As Sheriff of Fulton County, I am committed to transparency and to holding each and every employee accountable to protect and serve every member of our community, including those in our custody. Being a detention officer is an incredibly difficult job, but there is no excuse for the behavior that led to this arrest."