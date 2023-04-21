How should the issue at the Fulton County Jail be fixed?

Fulton County leaders agree deplorable conditions at the county jail are an emergency, but they disagree over exactly how to fix the problem.

The investigation into the 2022 death of an inmate has reignited calls for changes inside the Fulton County Jail.

COLIN KAEPERNICK TO PAY FOR AUTOPSY OF FULTON COUNTY INMATE WHO DIED IN JAIL

Lashawn Thompson (FOX 5)

Lashawn Thompson was found dead, covered in bedbugs, in a dirty cell on the psychiatric floor.

This week, the county approved more than $5 million in emergency funds to improve conditions at the jail.

Fulton County Jail (FOX 5)

FULTON COUNTY JAIL OFFICER SPEAKS OUT ABOUT HAVING PART OF EAR BITTEN OFF BY INMATE

While the funding will help with medical care and sanitation, Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat says that does not solve the issue of overcrowding.

He says the long-term solution is a new and larger jail, but Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts says that is a non-starter.

Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat (FOX 5)

BEN CRUMP, FULTON COUNTY SHERIFF PAT LABAT TALK ABOUT INMATE'S DEATH AT FULTON COUNTY JAIL

Right now, the jail houses around 3,500 inmates, about a thousand more than designed.