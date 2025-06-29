Fourth of July safety tips for our anxious furry friends

The Brief The Fourth of July is risky for pets due to the loud fireworks and cookout foods. More pets go missing on this holiday than any other time of the year. VEG ER for Pet's Dr. Stephanie Howell advises pet owners to try calming activities and to be aware of emergency vet clinics in the area, just in case. Common barbecue foods like rib bones and corn on the cob can be dangerous for pets, and symptoms of heat stroke should be monitored closely.



The Fourth of July is a blast for people. But for pets, it can be a dangerous time of year. From the loud fireworks, to potentially killer picnic food – even a fun celebration can quickly turn into a stressful and dangerous event for our furry friends.

You may need to do some prepwork to make sure your fur-baby is comfortable when the time comes.

FOX LOCAL streaming host and producer Judayah Murray spoke to Dr. Stephanie Howell, the medical director of VEG ER for Pets, to learn what every pet parent should know before Independence Day.

Tips to get anxious pets through Fourth of July fireworks

What we know:

More pets go missing on the 4th of July than any other day of the year, according to various animal shelter reports.

That's because the loud noises and bright lights can make them anxious. Dr. Howell says the extra travel and unfamiliar guests can also be overwhelming.

"All of those combinations together usually do lead to more pets going missing around this time, especially if they're not secured or if we don't have their information registered, or their information displayed on them," she explained.

What you can do:

Before the fireworks show

Play a game or go for a long walk during the day so they won’t be so wound up later.

Close your blinds, curtains, and windows. Animals have been known to jump fences, break chains, and even leap through glass windows.

Be certain their collar identification and microchip are up-to-date in case they get loose.

Select a cool and quiet room where the noise will be at a minimum.

Dr. Howell also says it may be necessary to talk to a professional about sedative medications to help manage their stress on the big day.

"It's good to talk to your primary vet in advance," she said.

In addition to that, keep the number handy for a nearby emergency vet clinic.

"You never know what's going to happen," she said. "There's always a potential for an emergency to come up. That's kind of the nature of them: they happen unexpectedly. Knowing your closest E.R. is really crucial."

During the fireworks show

Turning on the air conditioner, fan, white noise machine or television can help drown out noise.

For extra comfort, put on some classical music, the sound of chirping birds, or their favorite tunes.

Keep them in a cool quiet place like a bathroom, not inside a crate or tied up.

After the fireworks show

Clean up! Don't leave any fireworks lying around. Unused items that contain toxic substances pose a danger to animals.

These cookout foods could be killer

What we know:

It's not just the fireworks you have to keep in mind. Dr. Howell explains how our favorite barbecue foods could really hurt our pets.

"The biggest potential for ingestion of things we shouldn't around the holidays are typically things that contain bones. So, like your rib bones, your chicken bones, barbecue foods that have bone-in," she said. "If a dog were to ingest that, that can become obstructed, or even damage their intestinal tissue. Other foods that we think about, corn cobs, are actually notorious for getting stuck in dogs' intestines around the holidays."

She said kabobs are notably dangerous because of the skewer. We should also watch out for foods that are foreign to our pets' usual diets: like grease on the grill or hamburger meat.

"It can cause vomiting, diarrhea, which can lead to dehydration. Some dogs can get things like pancreatitis, which can happen from eating a fatty meal they're not used to," Dr. Howell said. "At the end of the day, what we need to remember is a lot of the people foods are not usually good for dogs."

If you plan on traveling with your pet for a cookout or get-together, Dr. Howell says you should know whether any other animals will be present.

"We do see, sometimes, dog fight injuries around the holidays because dogs that don't know each other are together."

How to spot heat stroke in pets

What we know:

Just like humans, our pets can feel the weight of this Georgia summer heat, too. The problem is, the symptoms are acute and can happen quickly.

Here are some of the signs of heat stroke:

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Struggling to breathe

Heavy panting

Collapsing

The bright side is Dr. Howell says the sooner we notice the signs and respond, the better the outcome.

Pet parents: What to know before July 4

Local perspective:

Dr. Howell says that the most important advice she would give to pet parents before Independence Day is to be well-prepared.

"We're having a good time with each other – our friends, our family. But your pets are stressed by the noise, the heat, the new environment," she said. "And so, honestly, keeping them protected by keeping them secure and having a backup plan is probably the best thing you can do to be prepared."