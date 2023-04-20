WATCH: Family holds press conference at Fulton County Jail after inmate's death

A press conference and rally is being held today at the Fulton County Jail by Lashawn Thompson's family and attorneys, which now includes well-known attorney Ben Crump, who specialized in civil rights and catastrophic personal injury cases.

Thompson was an inmate at the jail whose dead body was infested with bed bugs and insects. Thompson was arrested for misdemeanor simple battery on June 12, 2022, and was placed in Fulton County Jail. He was later transferred to the psychiatric wing of the jail due to mental health issues. Three months later, he was found dead in a dirty jail cell after reportedly being attacked by insects and bed bugs, according to the family's legal team. Jail records reportedly reveal that detention officers and medical staff at the jail noticed Thompson's deteriorating health but did nothing to help him, leading to his untimely death.

The cause of death was listed as "undetermined" by the county medical examiner.

The family hopes that support will help them get justice for the 35-year-old who was found dead in his jail cell covered in bed bugs and other insects at the Fulton County Jail last year.

Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat has acknowledged issues at the jail and has accepted the resignation of key leadership at Fulton County Jail.

"Most importantly, we want to, once again, extend our sincere condolences to the family of Mr. LaShawn Thompson," said the sheriff. "The final investigative report will not ease the family’s grief or bring their loved one back, but it is my hope and expectation that it provides a full, accurate and transparent account of the facts surrounding Mr. Thompson’s death so that it provides all of the answers they are seeking and deserve."

