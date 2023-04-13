Family claims man 'eaten alive' by bed bugs at Fulton County jail, demanding answers

Family and supporters of Lashawn Thompson, an inmate who died at the Fulton County Jail on Sept. 13, 2022, will be holding a press conference on April 13 at 2 p.m. on the courthouse steps of the Fulton County Superior Court. The purpose of the press conference is to call for the closure and replacement of the Fulton County Jail and to request a criminal investigation into the death of Lashawn Thompson.

According to reports, Thompson was arrested for misdemeanor simple battery on June 12, 2022, and was placed in the Fulton County Jail. He was later transferred to the psychiatric wing of the jail due to mental health issues. Three months later, he was found dead in a dirty jail cell after reportedly being attacked by insects and bed bugs, according to the family's legal team. Jail records reportedly reveal that detention officers and medical staff at the jail noticed Thompson's deteriorating health but did nothing to help him, leading to his untimely death.

The family is calling for a criminal investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death, as well as the closure and replacement of the Fulton County Jail.

Fulton County Jail has been plagued with numerous issues over the years.

A deputy was recently fired for allegedly opening doors for an inmate; officers are under suspicion for allowing inmates to order from restaurants; an inmate reportedly bit off part of a deputy's ear; and a female officer was caught on camera being intimate with an inmate.

A few weeks ago, more than 200 shanks, a cellphone, tobacco products and other smoking materials were discovered inside the Fulton County Jail.

In February, a detention officer was arrested after being accused of not protecting an inmate from physical harm and aiding and abetting during the commission of a crime.

The Fulton County Jail is one of the largest jails in the country, with a capacity of over 2,500 inmates. It is operated by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, and provides a range of services including medical care, mental health treatment, and educational programs for inmates. However, the jail has continued to face challenges related to overcrowding and staffing shortages, as well as concerns about inmate treatment and safety.

FOX 5 Atlanta is reaching out to the Fulton County Jail for a response.