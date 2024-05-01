Atlanta shooting leaves teenager dead inside Judy Lane home

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting along Judy Lane on May 1, 2024. (FOX 5)

The deadly shooting of a 17-year-old boy inside a southwest Atlanta home is under investigation.

It happened around 6:45 p.m. in the 100 block of Judy Lane. According to Atlanta Police Homicide Commander Lt. Andrew Smith, officers who arrived at the scene found a man deceased from an apparent gunshot wound inside the home.

Investigators spent the evening combing through evidence and speaking to family members.

Police say the teen, who has not been identified, was at home alone at the time of the shooting.

A motive behind the shooting is under investigation.