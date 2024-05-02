Arrest of third suspect in deadly Athens toddler shooting

article

A third person was arrested in the deadly shooting of a 3-year-old boy at an Athens mobile home park in March.

Desmontrez Mathis was arrested in Augusta in a multi-jurisdictional law enforcement operation, according to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. He was charged with malice murder, felony murder, four counts of aggravated assault, and violation of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act. He is also facing federal charges related to unlawful flight.

Toddler killed in Athens shooting

Two children, including the 3-year-old boy, and one adult were shot just after 5:30 p.m. on March 8 while they were inside their home in the Hallmark Mobile Home Park on Spring Valley Road.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Kyron Santino Zarco Smith (Photo submitted by family)

The victims, who were watching television inside the home when a group outside opened fire, included three-year-old Kyron Santino Zarco Smith. He did not survive his injury.

His 9-year-old brother and another adult were also injured but are expected to survive.

Suspects in deadly toddler shooting in Athens

Julian Omar Cubillos (Credit: Athens-Clarke County Police Department)

Two teens, 16-year-old Jayden Brown and 17-year-old Julian Omar Cubillos, were taken into custody in March for the murder. They were charged with malice murder, felony murder, four counts of aggravated assault, and violation of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

Police are still searching for 18-year-old Dakious Echols.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $2,000 reward for information leading to the remaining two suspects' arrests. Anonymous tips can be made by calling the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 706-705-4775.