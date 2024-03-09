1 arrest in toddler shooting death at Athens mobile home park

article

A family is in mourning after a 3-year-old boy was shot and killed while watching TV in a mobile home park in Athens. Police have one teen in custody and are still looking for two others.

Emotions are still raw for the family of 3-year-old Kyron Santino Zarco Smith who can't believe he's gone.

"He was my miracle baby. That was my 2020 Covid baby," Shanita Smith, Kyron's mother, said.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Kyron Santino Zarco Smith (Photo submitted by family)

"Now, a 3-year-old boy, who was the love of our life, the last piece of our puzzle that we need for a coward to just take him away," Felicia Gresham, Smith's Cousin, added.

Kyron's family told FOX 5 the toddler was watching TV at home Friday afternoon at the Hallmark Mobile Home Park in Athens when shots were fired into their home, killing him. His 9-year-old brother was also shot in the leg, but focused on keeping his baby brother alive.

"He tried to save him. He thought he did save him, to find out later he hadn't saved him," Gresham said.

"They shot him in his heart. His last words was, ‘I got a hole in my heart.' It hurts," she said.

"My baby didn't have a chance," Smith said.

Another adult walking outside was also shot with non-life threatening injuries.

Early Saturday morning, Athens-Clarke County police arrested 17-year-old Julian Cubillos of Lawrenceville and charged him with malice and felony murder, four counts of aggravated assault, and violation of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

Police also have warrants out for 16-year-old Jayden Brown and 18-year-old Dakious Echols, both from Athens. Crimestoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for any information leading to their arrest.

FOX 5 observed balloons posted outside Kyron's family's home as crews worked to remove a tree that fell onto it Saturday morning.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

The family said they want justice to be served.

"All of them need to be behind bars, and all of them need the same punishment that he has. If his heart gotta bust open, then their heart need to bust open as well," Gresham said.

The family has organized a GoFundMe to help cover funeral costs.