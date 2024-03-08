1 child dead, 2 people injured in shooting at Athens trailer park

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from SAT 7:36 PM EST until MON 4:00 PM EDT, Meriwether County
15
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Newton County
River Flood Warning
until MON 6:00 AM EDT, Rockdale County, Newton County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 8:28 AM EST until TUE 8:12 PM EDT, Upson County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:40 PM EDT, Oconee County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Gwinnett County
River Flood Warning
until MON 4:00 PM EDT, Forsyth County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
until MON 11:30 AM EDT, Fayette County, Spalding County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 2:42 PM EDT, DeKalb County, Rockdale County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 1:00 PM EDT until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Cobb County, Douglas County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 10:30 AM EDT, Clayton County, Fayette County, Spalding County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:45 PM EDT, Carroll County, Coweta County, Heard County
Flood Watch
until SAT 9:00 AM CST, Randolph County
Flood Watch
until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County
Flood Watch
from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SUN 1:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

1 child dead, 2 people injured in shooting at Athens trailer park

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Athens-Clarke County
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATHENS, Ga. - A deadly shooting involving children is under investigation in Athens.

Athens-Clarke County police said two children and one adult were shot at the Hallmark Mobile Home Park on Spring Valley Road on Friday at approximately 5:37 p.m.

One child was declared dead.

The other child and the adult were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sergeant at 762-400-7058. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons involved in this incident. Anonymous tips can be made by calling the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 706-705-4775