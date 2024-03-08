1 child dead, 2 people injured in shooting at Athens trailer park

A deadly shooting involving children is under investigation in Athens.

Athens-Clarke County police said two children and one adult were shot at the Hallmark Mobile Home Park on Spring Valley Road on Friday at approximately 5:37 p.m.

One child was declared dead.

The other child and the adult were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sergeant at 762-400-7058. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons involved in this incident. Anonymous tips can be made by calling the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 706-705-4775