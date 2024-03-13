Second teen charged in 3-year-old's death in Athens mobile home park, 2 men on the run

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Kyron Santino Zarco Smith (Photo submitted by family)

A second teen has been arrested in the deadly shooting of a 3-year-old at an Athens mobile home park.

Family members told FOX 5 that 3-year-old Kyron Santino Zarco Smith was at home watching TV Friday afternoon when a group opened fire, killing him and injuring his 9-year-old brother.

"They shot him in his heart. His last words was, ‘I got a hole in my heart.' It hurts," she said.

On Wednesday, 16-year-old Jayden Brown of Athens was arrested. Back on Saturday, 17-year-old Julian Omar Cubillos was arrested in connection to the shooting.

Julian Omar Cubillos (Credit: Athens-Clarke County Police Department)

Police said they are still looking for 22-year-old Desmontrez Mathis and 18-year-old Dakious Echols, both from Athens.

All four suspects have been charged with two counts of murder, both malice and felony, four counts of aggravated assault, and violation of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $2,000 reward for information leading to the remaining two suspects' arrests. Anonymous tips can be made by calling the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 706-705-4775.

Kyron's family has organized a GoFundMe to help cover his funeral costs.