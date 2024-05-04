2nd victim discovered in Atlanta homicide investigation

article

While investigating a fatal shooting in northwest Atlanta, police said they discovered a second victim.

It started at 12:48 a.m. on Saturday. Atlanta police were responding to a "shots fired" call in a shopping plaza on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard NW.

When they got there, they found the first victim, a 49-year-old male. He had been shot multiple times. He was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Near the scene, police also found a 51-year-old victim who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"It seemed like some kind of party was going on at the location," Capt. Joshua Holt told FOX 5 Atlanta. "The investigation, we have to check the cameras and speak to witnesses to see how it actually occurred."

There has been no word of a suspect, motive or any arrests.

This is an active investigation.