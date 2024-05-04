Atlanta shooting: 17-year-old shot multiple times during argument
article
ATLANTA - Atlanta police investigated a shooting at a housing development on Maple Walk Circle in southwest Atlanta Friday night.
Police said that's where a 17-year-old was shot multiple times during an argument with someone he knew.
The teen was rushed to the hospital. His current condition is unknown.
Image 1 of 3
▼
1775 Maple Walk Circle SW
There has been no word of any arrests in the incident.
This investigation is ongoing.