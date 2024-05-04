Atlanta shooting: 17-year-old shot multiple times during argument

article

Atlanta police investigated a shooting at a housing development on Maple Walk Circle in southwest Atlanta Friday night.

Police said that's where a 17-year-old was shot multiple times during an argument with someone he knew.

The teen was rushed to the hospital. His current condition is unknown.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ 1775 Maple Walk Circle SW

There has been no word of any arrests in the incident.

This investigation is ongoing.