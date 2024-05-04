Athens-Clarke County officer shoots at suspect during pursuit

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department claims an officer was forced to fire his weapon when a suspect brandished a gun in Athens.

Officers said they were involved in a pursuit with the suspect who ran away from them before being found in the 100 block of Hickman Drive in the Bethel Homes neighborhood on Friday.

The officers tried to make contact, but they said he brandished a gun and entered a car.

Officials said one round was fired before at least one of their officers discharged his own weapon. The suspect fled the scene and after a short time, was taken into custody.

Neither officers nor the suspect were injured in the shooting.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will conduct an investigation, which is standard protocol whenever a Georgia officer fires his or her weapon.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave.