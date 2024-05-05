1 dead, multiple injured in DeKalb County apartment fire

article

One person died, and multiple people were injured when a fire tore through a DeKalb County apartment building on Sunday morning.

The fire erupted before noon at the Eagles Run apartment complex, located at 2000 Bouldercrest Road, just south of Key Road.

Firefighters informed FOX 5 that several people jumped from the balconies to escape the blaze, while others had to be rescued.

FOX 5's crews observed multiple people being transported from the scene by ambulance.

At least two of the buildings appear to have been damaged from the fire, but the extent of the blaze has not been released.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

Details regarding the total number of people injured or displaced were not immediately available.

The Red Cross was present at the scene, offering assistance to those affected by the blaze.

