Woman found shot, killed in car with toddler in the backseat

A woman was found inside a car, shot dead on Hollywood Road in Atlanta. After further investigation, police found another crime scene where they believe the shooting actually occurred.

At around 2 a.m., Atlanta police discovered the 21-year-old woman sitting in the passenger seat. Police said the driver was still at the scene, and there was a toddler in the backseat.

The woman who was shot was declared dead by medical personnel on the scene.

Police uncovered what they believe to be the original scene of the shooting at an apartment complex in the 2500 block of Center Street NW.

Police said their preliminary investigation pointed to three men traveling on foot as the suspects in the shooting.

There has been no word of any arrests or a motive for the shooting.