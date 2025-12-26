Man shot during possible robbery in southwest Atlanta

The Brief A 59-year-old man was hospitalized Friday morning after being shot during a possible robbery on Memorial Drive SW. Atlanta police arrived at the scene just after 10 a.m. and confirmed the victim is expected to survive his injuries. Investigators have not yet released a suspect description or confirmed if any property was stolen during the encounter.



The Atlanta Police Department said a man is recovering after he was shot during a possible robbery Friday morning.

What we know:

Officers said they responded to the 200 block of Memorial Drive SW just after 10 a.m. following reports of a person shot. When they arrived, they found a 59-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Officers said their preliminary investigation shows the man was likely shot during a robbery.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released whether the shooter took anything before fleeing, a description of the suspect or the name of the victim.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department's Aggravated Assault Unit.