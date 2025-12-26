Expand / Collapse search

Man shot during possible robbery in southwest Atlanta

Published  December 26, 2025 2:23pm EST
SW Atlanta
The Brief

    • A 59-year-old man was hospitalized Friday morning after being shot during a possible robbery on Memorial Drive SW.
    • Atlanta police arrived at the scene just after 10 a.m. and confirmed the victim is expected to survive his injuries.
    • Investigators have not yet released a suspect description or confirmed if any property was stolen during the encounter.

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department said a man is recovering after he was shot during a possible robbery Friday morning.

What we know:

Officers said they responded to the 200 block of Memorial Drive SW just after 10 a.m. following reports of a person shot. When they arrived, they found a 59-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Officers said their preliminary investigation shows the man was likely shot during a robbery.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released whether the shooter took anything before fleeing, a description of the suspect or the name of the victim.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department's Aggravated Assault Unit.

The Source: Information in this article came from the Atlanta Police Department's website. 

