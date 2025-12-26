Man shot during possible robbery in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department said a man is recovering after he was shot during a possible robbery Friday morning.
What we know:
Officers said they responded to the 200 block of Memorial Drive SW just after 10 a.m. following reports of a person shot. When they arrived, they found a 59-year-old man with a gunshot wound.
The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
Officers said their preliminary investigation shows the man was likely shot during a robbery.
What we don't know:
Officials have not released whether the shooter took anything before fleeing, a description of the suspect or the name of the victim.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department's Aggravated Assault Unit.
The Source: Information in this article came from the Atlanta Police Department's website.